UK detectives aid Jersey murder inquiry

DETECTIVES from the UK have travelled to Jersey to aid the investigation into the suspected murder of a woman in her St Helier flat, it has emerged.

It is now more than 15 weeks since 51-year-old Ana Rebelo was found dead in her home at 10 Victoria Street.

A post-mortem examination found that the mother died from ‘compression to the neck by a third party’.

Two suspects, a 51-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, remain on police bail.

They were due to be questioned again this month but the JEP has learned that this has been delayed.

And a States police spokeswoman has said that officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency – dubbed the ‘British FBI’– have ‘peer reviewed’ the force’s investigation, which is codenamed Operation Gable.

Officers from the NCA also travelled to Jersey during the investigation into the disappearance of 20-year-old Adrian Lynch, who was later found dead at Handois Reservoir.

The spokeswoman said: ‘Colleagues from the National Crime Agency visited in May to carry out a peer review of the investigation into the death of Ana Rebelo.’

She added: ‘As with any investigation, delays are always a possibility, whether it be waiting for forensic reports or otherwise.

‘In this case there has been a slight delay in the investigation and therefore the two suspects who are due in for further questioning this month have been deferred for a couple more weeks.’

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the States police on 612612 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.