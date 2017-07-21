The cost of living: How much more are you paying?

THE cost of living increased by 2.5 per cent during the last year, according to new figures from the States Statistics Unit.

Motoring costs and the price of household services, which includes school fees, postal charges and domestic services, were the biggest contributors to the rise in inflation.

The percentage increase in the cost of goods and services in the 12 months up to June this year:

Food: 2%

Catering: 3%

Alcoholic drinks: 3%

Tobacco: 6%

Housing: 2%

Fuel and light: 5%

Household goods: 2%

Household services: 8%

Clothing and footwear: minus 2%

Personal goods and services: 1%

Motoring: 5%

Fares and other travel: minus 4%

Leisure goods: 1%

Leisure services: 1%