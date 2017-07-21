Planning application for La Rocco Tower flagpole

A RETROSPECTIVE planning application has been submitted by Jersey Heritage to install a flagpole at La Rocco Tower.

The pole was erected last month and was criticised by Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham, who deemed the feature ‘unnecessary’.

However, Jersey Heritage said that ‘a flag pole would have been part of the original military uses of the coastal towers so to have one at La Rocco completes the restoration’.

The St Ouen’s Bay landmark was refurbished last summer and now serves as a holiday let which can sleep up to six adults.