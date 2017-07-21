Man fined for hotel bar headbutt

A 37-YEAR-OLD has been fined after headbutting a man who made inappropriate comments about his mother and sister.

Mark Stephen Ray, of Route de Deloraine, was fined £1,200 by a judge in the Magistrate’s Court after admitting committing a grave and criminal assault on the man in The Royal Yacht Hotel.

Centenier Danny Scaife said that at about 12.30 am on 25 May, Ray and the man began talking in a side bar.

‘Things became heated and the victim was headbutted, causing him to stumble backwards,’ Mr Scaife said.

When the man left the premises he told two police officers what had happened.

During a police interview, Ray said there had been some provocation, as the man had made inappropriate comments about both his sister and his mother.

Although the police recorded no serious injury, the victim said in a statement: ‘I find it difficult to breathe through my nose since this happened.’

Advocate Dionne Gilbert, defending, said the man’s injuries were ‘extremely minor’.

She submitted that there was history between the defendant and the victim.

During sentencing, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘This is the first time you find yourself in court.

‘It is fortunate that no permanent injury was caused, as headbutting someone is a serious matter.’