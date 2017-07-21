Iranians detained after arriving in Jersey on small boat from France

THREE Iranian asylum seekers were detained after arriving in Jersey on a small boat from France, it has emerged.

The trio, who had counterfeit Swedish identity cards, were stopped a short time after their boat came ashore at Bonne Nuit.

Lifejackets and other items were found discarded in the bay.

The asylum seekers were attempting to use the Island as a backdoor into the UK, but were detained and returned to France before they could travel onwards.

According to a States spokesman, the incident happened in the ‘first quarter’ of this year, but it was only made public this week.

In a statement, the spokesman said: ‘The States of Jersey Customs and Immigration Service continues to work closely with colleagues in France and the United Kingdom concerning migrant issues, and the risk remains that migrants in France might attempt to illegally gain entry to the UK via Jersey.

‘The service has not received any recent reports or intelligence relating to boats being found on the north coast of Jersey. However, in the first quarter of 2017 an unsuccessful attempt was made to use the Island to gain illegal entry to the UK.

‘Three Iranian nationals in possession of counterfeit Swedish identity cards, who had entered the Island by clandestine means from France, were identified by Jersey Customs and Immigration officers before they could travel to the UK and were immediately returned to France.’

The statement continued: ‘Lifejackets and other items were found by a member of the public at Bonne Nuit. Following investigation, it is suspected that these items may have been discarded by the Iranians in question when they arrived in Jersey.’