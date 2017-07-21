Fort pool and cable car demolition plans to be lodged

APPLICATIONS to demolish the disused Fort Regent swimming pool, its adjoining walkway and cable car station are likely to be submitted next month, the Infrastructure Minister has announced.

And Deputy Eddie Noel hopes that, subject to planning permission, the two smaller structures could be removed before the end of the year.

However, there has so far been no indication of what could replace the larger pool building at the top of Glacis Field.

Deputy Noel said: ‘We have estimated that it will cost about £800,000 to demolish the cable car station and bridge.

‘I do not know about the pool, but it will be considerably more than that. ‘It will need to go out to tender and I have no doubt it will be a substantial sum.

‘The cable car station and bridge could be gone by the end of this year, but it is all subject to planning permission.’

Deputy Noel added that the asbestos from the ageing structures would be put into dedicated pits at La Collette.