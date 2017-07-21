Abuse victim praised for coming forward

A WOMAN who was abused by businessman Mark Loane when she was a girl has been praised for speaking out and helping to bring her attacker to justice.

On Thursday, Mr Loane – the founder of local tech giant C5 Alliance – was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault.

He denied the charges, but jurors unanimously found him guilty after about three hours’ deliberation.

The 48-year-old was immediately placed on the Sex Offenders Register and remanded into custody.

During his four-day trial in the Royal Court, Loane (48) was described as a ‘techy, geeky entrepreneur’ who dedicated thousands of hours to supporting people with mental-health issues.

But his victim painted a picture of a ‘manipulative’, ‘controlling’ liar who systematically abused her for more than seven years.

In a statement following the verdict, the children’s charity the NSPCC praised the victim for her ‘bravery in speaking out’ years after the abuse had stopped.

‘It is absolutely right that people who suffered child sexual abuse, such as the victim in this case, can seek justice and support no matter how much time has passed since their ordeal.

‘We need to ensure that people who have been abused feel confident to come forward, safe in the knowledge that they will be believed and their voices heard.

‘The victim should be praised for her bravery in speaking out and we hope she is receiving the right support to recover from her ordeal, the charity said.

Loane, who resigned from C5 after being charged with the offences, is due to be sentenced later this year.