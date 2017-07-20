Tourist 'shocked' after liquid sprayed in his face in town

A HOLIDAYMAKER was left shocked after he had liquid sprayed in his face by youths in a passing car.

The man was walking between the Harbour and Kensington Place with his two children on Tuesday evening when the incident happened. He later reported the incident to the police.

The States police say the man was ‘shocked’ until he realised the liquid wasn’t harmful.

It is not clear whether the incident was a juvenile prank or was designed to cause fear following the recent acid attacks in the UK.

In a Facebook post, the man’s wife said: ‘Please help. My husband and my two sons are in St Helier Jersey and some little s**** have just squirted liquid into his face as they drove past while him and my boys were on their way back to their hotel.

‘Thank f*** it wasn’t acid.

‘Police have been called and witnesses are going to give statements.

‘Hotel manager has said that the same thing happened a couple of days ago.’