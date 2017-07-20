States ‘breastfeeding champion’ announced

DEPUTY Kristina Moore has become the ‘breastfeeding champion’ for the States of Jersey, it has been announced.

In this week’s States sitting, the Home Affairs Minister announced that she would be taking responsibility for trying to increase the number of Island mothers who breastfed their babies.

The move comes after the Future Jersey report, a survey and analysis of data that aims to influence States policy for the next 20 years, found that 54 per cent of babies born in Jersey between 2013 and 2015 were breastfed when they were six to eight weeks old.

The rate has remained static for several years.

During States questions, Deputy Geoff Southern asked Deputy Moore what was being done to improve the levels of breastfeeding.

The minister, who has responsibility for the 1,001 Critical Days initiative – which focuses on the development of children in their early years – said: ‘As it was announced yesterday with the launch of the food and nutrition strategy, breastfeeding is very important, in particular for tackling obesity.

‘That issue of increasing breastfeeding rates is highlighted in the Future Jersey document as an area where we need to turn the curve. I am happy to tell the Assembly that I have agreed to become the breastfeeding champion for the States of Jersey. It’s a role that I’m excited about.’