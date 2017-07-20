Sex abuse accused 'a geeky entrepreneur'

AN IT businessman accused of sexually abusing a young girl has been described in court as a ‘techy, geeky entrepreneur’ who dedicated thousands of hours to supporting people with mental health issues.

During the third day of the trial of Mark Beaufort Loane (48), the founder of IT firm C5 Alliance, his defence counsel read out four character references from colleagues and friends who expressed their ‘shock, surprise’ and disbelief that he had been accused of such serious crimes.

Advocate Stephen Baker and Advocate Julian Gollop, defending, presented their case in less than 20 minutes and did not call any live witnesses.

Mr Loane declined his right to take to the stand.

The defendant, who has battled depression, denies six counts of indecent assault.

It is the Crown’s case that he abused the girl for more than seven years, up to and including the age of 16.

The jury were due to be sent out to consider their verdict on Thursday.

In a character reference read out by Advocate Baker, one colleague said they did not think the defendant was ‘capable of doing anything of that nature’ and had donated ‘thousands of hours of his time to support people with mental health problems’.

It was heard that Mr Loane had been involved with the Jersey Recovery College – a mental health charity.

In the same reference, the colleague said: ‘He is a techy who sometimes seems more interested in the latest tech than people.

‘He is a techy, geeky entrepreneur.’

The trial continues.