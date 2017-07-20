Public inquiry into hospital plans

ISLANDERS will be able to have their say on plans for the new hospital when a public inquiry takes place later this year.

Under the plans, the Stafford and Revere hotels, as well as 33-40 and 44 Kensington Place and parts of the existing hospital will be demolished.

A new hospital would then be built, along with an additional two and a half decks of parking at Patriotic Street.

In a press statement, the Environment department said: ‘The minister… has made a decision to hold a public inquiry because the hospital application is for a significant piece of public infrastructure and an inquiry provides a structured opportunity to explore the planning issues in depth to ensure it is consistent with policy and is the right decision for Jersey.’

The department also said that some of the owners of the properties which would be demolished have not consented to the planning application being submitted.

An independent inspector is to be appointed and the date of the inquiry will be set shortly.