Motorist with young children in car caught drink-driving

SEVEN people were arrested during this year’s summer anti-drink-drive campaign – the same as last year despite fewer than half the number of cars being stopped.

And one of those arrested this year had young children in the vehicle, while another was almost three times over the limit.

Two people were stopped following calls made by members of the public.

A total of 1,167 vehicles were stopped by the States and honorary police during this year’s ‘You can’t hide from the Summertime Blues’ campaign, which ran between 1 and 14 July.

That compares to 2,851 stopped last year.

In a statement the States police said: ‘Although the campaign has concluded, we and our honorary police colleagues continue in our pursuit to detect and prosecute those who continue to drink and drive.

'There can be no excuse, and the risks to public safety have been well advertised.’