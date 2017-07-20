Letter to the Editor: Natural beauty consigned to the history books

From Sheelagh Le Cocq

MAY I say how wholeheartedly I agree with Sean Crick (JEP 6 July) about the rape and despoliation of one of our most beautiful valleys?

It is an absolute disgrace that Deputy Eddie Noel and his merry men have been allowed to vandalise the natural beauty of St Peter’s Valley.

A massive amount of money has been spent in digging up and destroying the peace and tranquility of this beautiful area, and for what? A few cyclists at most.

There is no beauty and tranquility left in this area any more.

The natural beauty of this Island can never be replaced once it has been destroyed, and never will it be the quiet, peaceful natural area where one could go to stroll and relax away from the manic hustle and bustle of St Helier. Who on earth dreamed up and authorised this abomination? They should hang their heads in shame.

I attach a photo of how this area looked only a year ago.

This view is now consigned to the history books. Just one more nail in the coffin of this Island. Our masters in the States will not realise what they are throwing away until it is all gone and the whole Island has become an overbuilt metropolis like Hong Kong. When are we going to call a halt and say enough is enough?