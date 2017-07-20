Have you cast your Pride of Jersey vote yet?

MORE than 10,000 votes were cast for this year’s Pride of Jersey awards in less than 24 hours.

The public response since voting opened on Tuesday has been overwhelming, with all of the nominees having received at least a few votes each so far.

During last year’s vote, the JEP received 19,000 votes over ten days and it is hoped that this number will be exceeded this year.

Islanders are now being encouraged to cast their vote in each of the 12 categories to ensure that their favourite candidate is in with a chance of winning.

From leaders to grandparents, and volunteers to environmentalists, all of the nominees in the running are highly deserving of recognition.

Voting is due to close on Friday 28 July, after which the top three in each category will be scrutinised by a judging panel made up of last year’s winner, sponsor representatives and JEP staff. The awards ceremony is due to take place on Sunday 17 September, when the 12 winners will be announced and each awarded a prize to the value of £1,000 from their sponsor.

Carl Walker, deputy editor of the JEP, who is organising the Pride of Jersey awards, said: ‘We have been amazed by the response from the public in such a short amount of time. The voting truly reflects the public’s appreciation for those making a difference in our Island’s community. With voting closing in just over a week, we encourage people who have not yet cast a vote to visit the website and vote for their favourite nominee.’

To cast your vote: Click here