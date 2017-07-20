Friends say farewell to Island collector

HUNDREDS of people gathered at St Brelade’s Church on Wednesday to say farewell to one of the Island’s best-known characters.

Collector David Gainsborough Roberts – who owned items belonging to some of the world’s most famous names – died last month, aged 73, after a short illness.

The service was a celebration of the life of the man who once owned the largest collection of personal items and film costumes belonging to screen icon Marilyn Monroe.

The ceremony was screened online so friends around the world could watch.

The church was packed with brightly dressed mourners, among them the Marilyn Monroe impersonator Suzie Kennedy, who was a close friend of the collector.

Mr Roberts’ coffin arrived to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Theme – reflecting his love of Westerns – and left the church to the 1960s hit which he himself had been the inspiration for, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, by The Kinks.

Delivering a poignant eulogy, lifelong friend Fiona Walker described Mr Roberts as being ‘truly valued, both in this community and further afield’ and spoke of the huge amount of support that he had given to organisations such as Jersey Heritage.

‘Although he loved travelling, David put down deep roots in Jersey and enjoyed immersing himself in Island life,’ said Mrs Walker. ‘He was proud to be part of the St Aubin’s community.’