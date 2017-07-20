Extra measures after Airport security breach

EXTRA security measures have been introduced at the Airport after an intruder breached security and entered the airfield.

The individual was stopped and searched seconds after the breach, which happened last month.

Ports of Jersey say the incident occurred away from the ‘critical part’ of the restricted area.

In a statement, a spokesman said: ‘An individual was apprehended during the early evening of 16 June after being detected by G4S security staff within seconds of the breach and released after a bag search and being questioned by the police.

‘At no time was the security of commercial aircraft or passengers at risk as the incident was located away from the critical part of the security restricted area.

‘Ports of Jersey is implementing additional measures as a result of an investigation into the security breach.’

No further information has been issued.