‘Crash’ filmed for campaign

A FAKE crash was set up and filmed as part of a charity’s campaign to raise awareness about staying safe behind the wheel.

Members of the Island’s emergency services, along with local actors, took part in the filming of the video for Prison! Me! No Way!

The scene, shot on the Sorel Loop Road in St John, was created for the charity’s Arrive Alive campaign, which is due to be launched at the end of the month.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the risks involved with speeding, drink-driving and using a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

Firefighters cut passengers – played by actors – out of the cars following the staged two-vehicle crash.

Superintendent James Wileman from the States police, which was also involved in the filming, said: ‘Together the Islands’ emergency services and Prison! Me! No Way! continue to deliver a message to young people about the impact that their choices can have as they grow up, and it very much includes those [decisions] they make while behind the wheel.

‘Sadly we see all too often the impact that road collisions can have on our community and we must all work together to try to prevent that from happening.’