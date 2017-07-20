Companies face new charges for employing migrant staff

COMPANIES are to be charged an annual fee of £50 per licence for each migrant worker they employ as part of a crackdown on immigration.

Under the changes, which have been approved by the States, the cost of registration cards for registered and licensed people will increase from £75 to £80.

The new £50 annual fee for businesses per registered permission excludes peak season staff.

The measures are expected to raise about £600,000 a year and the additional funds will be spent on plugging the Island’s skills gap and enforcing existing immigration controls.

Under the scheme, businesses will be charged based on how many licences they have on 1 November each year, so as to avoid charging for seasonal staff.

The move comes weeks before ministers are due to lodge a new population policy with the States for debate later in the year.

Assistant Chief Minister Paul Routier, who has responsibility for population, said that he hoped the charges would encourage businesses to employ more local people and that the money raised would ‘cover the costs of skills training for entitled staff’.

However, several Members criticised the proposals and argued that rather than trying to implement small changes, the proposition should have formed part of the wider population policy debate later this year.