COMMENT: A tragic weekend for wildlife defenders

Stephen Le Quesne

THIS past weekend was a tragic one for wildlife defenders, as four Congolese park rangers were killed in an ambush in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The attack occurred in the Okapi Wildlife Reserve, which is home to a multitude of endangered species including elephants and chimpanzees.

The rebels who attacked the group are known to carry out illegal poaching and mining activities in the area.

This attack is not an isolated incident, with the total number of rangers killed in the line of duty in the last year now at 108 – a number that is sure to increase. Around the world environmental activists and protectors are being killed in ever increasing numbers, as the competition for land and natural resources grows.

According to anti-corruption and environmental abuse campaigners Global Witness’s latest report, 2016 saw a record 200 deaths across 24 countries.

These deaths are of people defending their land, forests and rivers against destructive industries, just like the rangers in the DRC. These deaths can be broken down into nearly four people being killed every week for standing up to inequality and corruption.

It is also an area that’s only going to become more volatile as the world’s population increases and our thirst for electronic goods and timber products increases.

We can do something about this, though, by becoming familiar with global charities such as Global Witness and The Thin Green Line Foundation who work to protect wildlife rangers on the frontline of the battle for conservation.

The one big change we can all make is with our shopping habits. We can buy products from companies who guarantee transparency in their supply chains.

This is especially true with electronic products, where elements such as zinc, lead and silver can often come from conflict zones. I don’t want to live in a world where people are being killed because they decide to make a stand to protect their environment.