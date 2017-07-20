BREAKING: Businessman found guilty of indecently assaulting girl

A FOUNDER of one of Jersey’s biggest IT companies has been convicted of indecently assaulting a girl.

Mark Beaufort Loane, who set up C5 Alliance with a small team in 1998 and is widely regarded as a pioneer of Jersey’s digital economy, was unanimously found guilty by jurors of all six counts.

They had deliberated for about three hours following a four-day trial in the Royal Court.

During the trial, the court heard how he abused the girl for more than seven years, up to and including the age of 16.

The 48-year-old, who was represented by Advocate Stephen Baker and Advocate Julian Gollop, denied the charges, but declined his right to give evidence in court.

Loane, who resigned as chief executive of C5 before the trial began, didn’t react as the verdicts were delivered.

He was immediately placed on the Sex Offenders Register and remanded in custody. Loane is due to be sentenced later this year.