So, what exactly were those weird clouds?

thundercloud
The roll cloud approaching St Brelade's Bay. Picture: KATIE HERRIDGE

THERE was a fair amount of rain and a few lightning strikes, but Tuesday’s thunderstorm will probably be remembered for its weird clouds.

A number of Islanders have emailed in pictures of unusual cloud formations over Jersey as the storm moved up from Brittany.

We have even received one which looks a bit like a shark.

But it was the wavy band of low cloud which caught most people’s eyes.

According to Jersey Met, it was a roll cloud, or volutus, which are associated with thunderstorms and are a low, tube like cloud formation detached from the main cloud above.

dark clouds over la rocco tower weatherPicture: MEL GAULT
Another picture of menacing clouds
shark
And this one sent in by Ryan Brockbank, who says it looks a bit like a shark
