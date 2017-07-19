So, what exactly were those weird clouds?
THERE was a fair amount of rain and a few lightning strikes, but Tuesday’s thunderstorm will probably be remembered for its weird clouds.
A number of Islanders have emailed in pictures of unusual cloud formations over Jersey as the storm moved up from Brittany.
We have even received one which looks a bit like a shark.
But it was the wavy band of low cloud which caught most people’s eyes.
According to Jersey Met, it was a roll cloud, or volutus, which are associated with thunderstorms and are a low, tube like cloud formation detached from the main cloud above.
