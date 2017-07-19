Secret tape played to jury in sex abuse trial

A SECRET audio recording of an alleged child sexual abuse victim confronting her ‘attacker’ has been played to a jury.

During the two audio clips, which lasted for about 20 minutes in total, the woman is heard accusing businessman Mark Beaufort Loane (48) of sexually abusing her ‘for years’.

The jury at the Royal Court heard the alleged victim call Mr Loane ‘manipulative’ and ‘controlling’ and at one point she is heard to shout: ‘You are a liar, that’s it. You will always be a liar.’

Mr Loane, who founded IT firm C5 Alliance, denies six counts of indecent assault against the woman. It is the Crown’s case that he abused the girl for more than seven years, up to and including the age of 16.

The alleged victim and her mother recorded Mr Loane without his knowledge when they decided to confront him about the alleged abuse.

Throughout the audio clip he persistently denied ‘touching her’, although when it was put to him that he had looked at her inappropriately, the defendant was heard to reply: ‘There were times I have looked at her inappropriately’.

The alleged victim then said on the recording: ‘You sexually abused me Mark, for years.’

Mr Loane is then heard to reply: ‘I did not do that. The worst case you are going to get me on is that [time] I walked past your window.’

The defendant, who is represented by Advocate Stephen Baker and his assistant Advocate Julian Gollop, also admitted on the tape that ‘there were a couple of times I may have freaked you out’.

The woman is also heard on tape saying: ‘Do you think I am making this up like a f*****g psycho?’

Responding to allegations on the tape that he had indecently assaulted her, Mr Loane said: ‘This is not true. It’s not fair. Jesus.’

On Wednesday jurors were told that Mr Loane has declined his right to give evidence in court.

The trial continues.