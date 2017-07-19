POLL: Should drink-drive sentences be increased?
LONGER jail sentences for drink-drivers and those who refuse a breathalyser test will be introduced, if proposals are passed by the States.
If approved, the proposition – lodged by Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel – would extend the maximum prison term for driving while above the legal alcohol limit, or failing to produce a specimen, from six to 12 months.
Do you think current sentences are too soft? Or are they just about right?
Comments for: "POLL: Should drink-drive sentences be increased?"
