Maximum drink-drive jail sentences to double?

LONGER jail sentences for drink-drivers and those who refuse a breathalyser test will be introduced, if proposals are passed by the States.

If approved, the proposition – lodged by Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel – would extend the maximum prison term for driving while above the legal alcohol limit, or failing to produce a specimen, from six to 12 months.

Deputy Noel’s proposals also include a number of potential law changes to ‘make some amendments’ and ‘rectify a number of inconsistencies’ in the road traffic regulations, which were introduced in 2015.

The new laws introduced a series of new offences in Jersey law, namely causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, causing serious injury by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The regulations were introduced in response to the death of Latvian Dita Paverniece (27), who died after the Lotus sports car she was travelling in crashed on the St Clement’s Coast Road in 2011.

The 36-year-old driver was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but the charge was later dropped because there was not enough evidence to prove it.

He eventually pleaded guilty to the minor charge of careless driving and was fined and given a motoring ban.

The difference in the maximum sentences for the two offences led to the new regulations, which vary in severity, being introduced two years ago.