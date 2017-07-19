JEP Opinion: Do families need more help?

LIKE many other so-called developed jurisdictions, Jersey is finding itself in the throes of an obesity epidemic.

Health Department figures show that over half of adults in Jersey are obese or overweight.

The problem among children is especially acute for those living in urban areas, which suggests that obesity in younger people has a direct relationship with socio-economic grouping. Many Islanders are finding it hard to source affordable fruit and vegetables.

These findings come on the back of concerns about the mental health and wellbeing of children in our community. Social media is often cited as a factor, and the relentless 24/7 peer pressure it enables.

Health are looking at a sugar tax and to push for fast-food outlets to be moved further away from schools, but it is questionable whether these measures will really have the effect intended.

You only have to walk past McDonald’s at lunchtime to see several customers in school uniform who have walked some distance to buy a burger and fries.

It is also probably true that these same pupils will be given enough money to afford sugary drinks or other sweet products despite a tax hike.

The question is whether the issues our children face are being fuelled by a more deep-rooted problem.

Parents often turn to convenience food not because they are feckless, but because they do not have the time to parent how they would wish.

The same may well be true when it comes to mental health. Social media is an easy alternative for those who do not have sufficient time or are too stressed with work to spend quality time talking their children through the problems they face.

Are we paying the price for not giving families the time to be families?

Are we simply expecting too much of people against a background in which free childcare provision is being eroded and all parents in many households have to work long hours to make ends meet?

Investment in the early years can set people on a path which leads to a healthy, more fulfilled life. It could also save the public purse a fortune in social security and health costs.

It is time for a more far-reaching and deeper conversation about the kind of Island we want to build for the future.

This is ultimately about how we should want to be judged as a community.