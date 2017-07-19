Elderly man impaled on metal spike

AN elderly man has been taken to hospital after becoming impaled on a metal spike in a garden in Gorey.

The man suffered facial injuries after falling into a bush in the early hours of Wednesday and landing on the spike, which was being used as a plant support.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene and hydraulic equipment was used to shorten the two-foot long spike and release it from the ground.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to hospital.

Watch Commander Richard Ryan, from the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service, said: ‘This was an excellent example of how paramedics and firefighters work together at emergency incidents to ensure that the best care possible is given to the people in need.

‘Credit should also be given to the gentleman’s son who was in attendance, and remained calm and helpful throughout this traumatic event.’