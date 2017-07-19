Waste charge debate abandoned

A DEBATE on the controversial business waste charge has been delayed after fresh information from the Infrastructure Minister was put forward.

There had been several calls from backbenchers in recent weeks to delay the debate.

In the States on Wednesday, Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel agreed to push the date of the charges coming into effect back by nine months until 1 January 2019.

This led to Deputy Judy Martin arguing that Members needed to consider the new information and asked to move the debate until the next sitting.

As this is the last sitting before the summer recess, it means the waste charge will not be debated until the autumn.

The proposition to delay the debate was approved by 31 votes to 15.