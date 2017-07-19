A YOGA and Pilates instructor has been banned from the road after being caught drink-driving by two off-duty police officers.

Ashley Lynne Cummins, who was almost three-times over the limit, was also seen waving her mobile phone out of the window as she drove home late on the evening of 9 July.

The 30-year-old, of Rue au Tchian, Grouville, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, careless driving and holding a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

She was banned from driving for two years, fined £800 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that the police were called at about 10.35 pm to Cummins’ home.

When they arrived, two off-duty police officers were with the defendant. They reported seeing her red Mini swerving all over the road, at one point hitting a low wall, as they followed the vehicle from St Helier to Grouville.

The court heard that at the scene, Cummins told the officers: ‘You should arrest me for drink-driving. I have made a massive mistake.’

When she was breathalysed at police headquarters the reading was 90 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath - well over the legal limit of 35 mcg.

Advocate Davida Blackmore, defending, said that the offence was out of character and submitted that Cummins had received bad news on the day of the incident.