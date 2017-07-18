Thunderstorms on the way

THUNDERSTORMS could hit the Island on Tuesday afternoon, Jersey Met has warned.

By early morning, a band of heavy and thundery rain was pushing north over Brittany.

It is expected to reach the Channel Islands by early afternoon.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Jersey Met forecaster Adrienne Le Maistre, said: ‘There is the potential for a lot of rain but it is difficult to say for sure because the band could break up as it moves towards us.

‘But it is likely we will start to see some rain by 1 pm to 2 pm.’

The threat of thunderstorms is likely to last until late afternoon.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly dry and still humid, with a top temperature of 23c.

The rest of the week and weekend is likely to be cooler.