Taxi drivers to stage protest

RANK taxi drivers are today due to stage a protest to show their dissatisfaction at recent changes to the industry.

Mick Tostevin, the president of the Jersey Taxi Drivers’ Association, said that normal Islandwide services would be maintained during the action, which begins at 9 am and will involve rank taxis driving through St Helier carrying posters protesting against the changes.

The protest comes after drivers held a one-day lightning strike in May.

Mr Tostevin said that drivers were angry by the decision of Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel to remove additional fees charged to customers for carrying bags and additional passengers.

He also added that a 4.6 per cent fare increase had not taken into account new expenses for drivers such as new requirements to carry booster seats and electronic card machines and also the need to undergo a more thorough criminal record check.

Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel questioned the purpose of the drivers’ protest.

He said: ‘It is difficult to know what their protest is about, but their tariffs were increased by 4.6 per cent – in line with the cost of living and took into account the removal of their extras.

‘This was done based on figures which they supplied to the States Statistics Unit.’