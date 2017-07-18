Plans for al-fresco dining area at the Harbour

AN al-fresco dining area could be created at the Harbour as part of major plans for a new restaurant.

A planning application has been submitted to install tables and chairs in the existing outside area at the southern part of the Elizabeth Terminal, along with three bespoke shipping containers which would be used to serve food and drinks.

The plans also include the option for an outdoor cinema for ‘potential use at a future juncture’, say Ports of Jersey.

The proposal is part of overall plans to create a 250-seat restaurant to be called Terminal GBJ.

It would be operated on behalf of Ports of Jersey by the Calvani Group.

The main development also includes the creation of a children’s play area, private dining ‘pods’ and a craft brewery.

Ports of Jersey say that, subject to planning approval and the appointment of a contractor, work on the interior part of the restaurant could begin later this year.