Man who punched woman in the face twice is jailed

A MAN who punched a woman twice in the face has been jailed for six months.

Matthew Donovan Norris (31) admitted assaulting the woman at a St Helier address on 8 July.

Legal adviser Advocate Darry Robinson said officers attended the property after the woman called the police.

‘Officer’s described her as petrified, fearful and noted that she had significant facial swelling,’ he said.

Norris admitted throwing one punch to the left side of the woman’s face and then a second one to the right side of her face.

The court heard that both parties had been out drinking separately before meeting up and falling into an argument.

Advocate James Bell, defending, said there was some degree of provocation, as Norris was bitten on the finger and on the leg.

He added that the defendant’s early guilty plea was particularly valuable, as there was no complaint from the victim.

‘He does not relish going back to custody and lost his last job from being remanded in custody,’ said Advocate Bell.

In sentencing, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘Alcohol was involved and the defendant has previous convictions of violence.’