Letter to the Editor: Childcare in Jersey should move into the 21st century

From Linda Briginshaw, retired social work practitioner in child protection/court adviser

I READ of the commitment made recently in the JEP by Chief Minister Ian Gorst to implementing the recommendations of the recent Independent Jersey Care Inquiry report, which was chaired by Frances Oldham QC.

While I commend Senator Gorst for responding positively to the challenge that this report presents, I am left concerned as to how he will be able to bring to an end what is described as a system in which power and cronyism has, over time, combined to create a culture of fear and, integral to this, collusion by some and apathy in many.

I would urge States Members to hang on to the thread that runs through the failings listed in the report that are endemic to, and are underpinned by the ‘Jersey Way’ – a term coined in the Churchillian-style speech made by Sir Philip Bailhache, the Bailiff at the time that the historic abuse at Haut de la Garenne, was exposed worldwide.

The act of denial blocks the potential for change. This can be picked up in the report with regard to how managers at a residential resource were in effect given a free hand in creating and maintaining punitive care and failing to look outside of the Island to developments in child and adolescent care. Note that the report refers to children still being at risk right now in the Island.

‘Cronyism’ was highlighted in a previous report by Andrew Williamson. At [section] 10.25 of the Oldham report we get a flavour of this when a chief officer quashes a potential investigation regarding a manager. The concerns were in respect of physical abuse. It appears that all those present colluded and the subject went no further.

Bullying and fear are words that come to mind. Not just of children but of theoretically responsible adults working directly and on the periphery of vulnerable young people. Have the politicians also been negligent in their respective roles?

Senator Gorst appears willing to engage in a process of change, but he can’t do it on his own. It seems to me that seismic changes are needed before vulnerable young people and their families can be supported and where reparation is the aim as opposed to confinement.

Everyone who has responsibility has to engage in a process of change. Childcare practice in Jersey must move into the 21st century, but for this to happen there needs to be a genuine desire by all to change. Without that the challenge is too great.