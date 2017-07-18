Jersey to host its 'biggest ever event' - with 400 million watching

A WORLD triathlon event is to be held in Jersey later this year – and could attract between 2,500 and 5,000 fans and showcase the Island to a global TV audience of up to 400 million.

On Tuesday morning it was confirmed that the first stage of the Super League Triathlon will be held in Jersey.

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said the event could be ‘a catalyst’ for further global events to come to the Island.

And some of the sport’s top names have been confirmed for the event, including Alistair and Jonny Brownlee – who won gold and silver medals respectively for the UK at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Up to £200,000 has been made available from the Tourism Development Fund to secure the event, with the rest of the £1.3 million needed to host the competition coming from sponsorship and Super League Triathlon.

Senator Farnham said that this was likely to be the biggest event Jersey had ever hosted in terms of global reach and that it could lead to a string of high-profile events in the Island.

The event, which will be held on 23 and 24 September, will see about 50 of the world’s top triathletes competing for a £100,000 prize in both the mens’ and womens’ events.