Eleven vehicles 'extensively damaged' in works yard

ELEVEN commercial vehicles have been extensively damaged in a works yard in St Peter.

Windscreens have been smashed, machinery damaged and oil drums tipped over in the yard in Rue de la Presse.

The States police say the damage occurred between lunchtime on Saturday and Monday morning.

The Environment Department has been informed and officials have visited the site.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the States police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.