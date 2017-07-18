Shudder caused by 'sonic event'

A SHUDDER felt by Islanders on Monday night was caused by a ‘sonic event’, the British Geological Survey has said.

Dozens of people in Jersey and Guernsey reported feeling what they thought was a small earthquake at about 10 pm.

It was initially believed that it may have been linked to a 7.8 magnitude quake in eastern Russia – but that occurred later in the night.

The BGS say it was most likely a sonic event.

The JEP has asked Ports of Jersey whether any fighter jets were in the area and are waiting to hear back.