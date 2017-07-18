'Child abuse victim' secretly recorded her 'attacker'

AN alleged child abuse victim confronted her ‘abuser’ years later and secretly recorded him, a jury has heard.

Businessman Mark Beaufort Loane (48), who is on trial for allegedly abusing the girl for more than seven years when she was up to and including the age of 16, was caught on tape admitting that he had looked at the victim ‘inappropriately’, the Royal Court heard.

Opening the prosecution’s case, Crown Advocate David Steenson said the allegations, which date back more than a decade, came to light only last year when the victim and her mother confronted Mr Loane and recorded the conversation.

Advocate Steenson told the jury that in the recording, which is due to be played in the Royal Court later this week, the defendant denied allegations that he had abused the girl a number of times.

But when he was asked about looking at the girl ‘he accepted there were times when he looked at her inappropriately’, the court heard.

Mr Loane, who is represented by Advocate Stephen Baker and his assistant, Advocate Julian Gollop, denies six counts of indecent assault.

Advocate Steenson concluded his opening statement by saying: ‘This is very much a case of [the complainant’s] word against the defendant’s.

‘But what you will have to deal with is why [the complainant] would lie. Why would she make all this up?

‘The Crown’s case is that she wants the defendant brought to justice for the crimes committed against her.’

The trial continues.