Beach flares demonstrations

ISLANDERS are being told not to be alarmed if they see marine distress flares being set off at La Haule slipway this week.

Jersey Coastguard will be demonstrating how to use flares daily at 1 pm with the demonstrations expected to last for 30 minutes.

No parachute flares are due to be deployed.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Jersey Coastguard said: ‘We would like to remind the general public that the release of maritime distress flares at any other time apart from in a genuine emergency is strictly prohibited.

‘The professional organistions which will be conducting the demonstrations have been given exemption due to the benefit they will provide for training and familiarisation.’