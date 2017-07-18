Air Search pilot dies in light aircraft crash

A CHANNEL Islands Air Search pilot has died in a light aircraft crash in the UK.

Paul Gunnell died on Thursday night after the plane he was travelling in came down just outside Marlborough in Wiltshire.

The 57-year-old – a former RAF pilot who had lived in Guernsey for a number of years – had flown for CIAS since 2015.

At the time of his death he was on a six-month break from the charity while he flew long-haul.

Mr Gunnell’s death was announced by his wife, Kirsty, who said: ‘This cruel and unexpected departure has ripped a hole in my heart and existence.

‘Paul was an exceptional man, my best friend, a natural-born leader and aviator who spent his entire career flying, amassing more than 17,000 hours privately and commercially.

‘He died while doing what he loved most but it was not time to leave this life. We had much planned.’

Channel Islands Air Search chief officer John Fitzgerald said that Mr Gunnell was popular among the crew.

‘He was good in conversation and a good crew member – a good comrade really.

‘Albeit he was on a six-month break, we were looking forward to having him back. He was an incredible pilot.

‘The whole crew are devastated. He was one of those really nice guys,’ he added.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation.

The identity of the second man killed in the crash has not yet been released.