YouTube celebrities go offline for a kickabout at Springfield

YOUTUBE celebrities will be heading to Springfield Stadium this week for a fundraising match.

Jerseyman Chris Dixon – who is known to his millions of YouTube fans as ChrisMD – will take to the field for St John XI when it lines up against Hashtag United in the friendly pre-season game on Saturday.

Chris, who became an internet sensation after posting videos of himself completing football challenges online, will be joined in the St John squad with fellow YouTuber Wroetoshaw – Guernsey’s Harry Lewis.

Hashtag United is a UK touring team created by player manager Spencer Owen.

Between them, the players taking part have more than 16 million subscribers to their YouTube channels.

Chris is the highest-ranked Jersey YouTuber, with 3.4 million subscribers to his channel, and has played in several charity football matches – including a game at Charlton’s The Valley, when he scored the winning goal for YouTube Allstars in a 2-1 victory over The Sidemen in front of a 30,000 sell-out crowd.

‘Spencer and I have been talking about this game for a while now and it’s great to be able to hold it in Jersey,’ Chris said.

‘I’ve played for St John for my whole life and I’m proud to be involved in such a high-profile game here, which should be a very competitive match.

Me and Harry will be putting aside our Channel Island rivalry for 90 minutes and we are going to have to be at our best to take anything from Hashtag, who are a very capable side.’

St John FC president Nigel Perrée said that running a football club in Jersey had become even more expensive in recent years and that he was appreciative of the support from Hashtag United.

‘We are hoping that this fundraising game will help us out for the season and also prove to be a real spectacle for football fans in the Island.

‘It promises to be a great match and it will be a treat to see some of YouTube’s biggest football stars all on the same pitch.’

To book tickets for the game, which is at 4.30 pm on Saturday 22 July, search ChrisMD on eventbrite.com.