Watchdog welcomes JT roaming charge cuts

A DECISION by Jersey’s largest mobile phone operator to slash roaming charges has been welcomed by the Channel Islands’ competition watchdog.

JT, which is States-owned, has announced that it is cutting the cost of its roaming charges by 95 per cent for customers when they visit the UK and Europe.

The move comes after roaming charges in the EU were abolished last month, after which the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities announced that they were investigating whether UK mobile firms, such as O2, EE and Three, could offer roaming charge-free contracts to Islanders.

Dominic Vye, JT’s head of commercial development, said that his firm’s price cut was its ‘biggest ever reduction’ and had been prompted by the changes in EU regulations.

JT’s new rates will apply not only in EU member states but also in other European countries, such as Turkey and Norway.

CICRA chief executive Michael Byrne said that JT’s new deal was ‘hugely positive’.

Mike Fawkner-Corbett, head of product at Sure, said that his company planned to announce ‘new offers’ for customers travelling to the EU this summer.

Airtel-Vodafone, meanwhile, offers a deal whereby customers can get ‘free’ roaming in the UK and France on a contract starting at £32 a month.

Lisa Moyse, head of roaming and regulatory affairs at Airtel-Vodafone, said: ‘It’s great for consumers that our competitors have finally started to follow our lead by offering better value for mobile roaming.’