WATCH:What the new Les Quennevais School could look like

A REVISED planning application has been submitted for a new Les Quennevais secondary school.

Issues raised by an independent planning inspector at a hearing in January have been addressed, according to the Education Department.

As a result, the £40 million scheme now has a different traffic flow system and parking layout on site.

The design of the school has also been changed to reflect comments of the Jersey Architecture Commission about the exterior appearance, use of materials and other technical elements.

If plans are approved the school will be built in fields that border Route de Quennevais.