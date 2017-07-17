Pressure increases to remove Bailiff from States Assembly

PRESSURE is growing for the Bailiff to be removed from the States after the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry recommended revisiting the issue.

And some politicians are hoping that the reforms will not stop there, with a number calling for a full separation of the judiciary and legislature.

With a proposal to replace the Bailiff in the House with an elected speaker due to be debated by the States in September, seven out of ten politicians spoken to by the JEP said they supported the removal of the Bailiff.

The question was posed after the care inquiry criticised the perceived ‘Jersey Way’ and the lack of trust and concerns about non-transparency that it creates.

It recommended revisiting the findings of both the Clothier and Carswell reports, which concluded that the Bailiff should be removed as president and speaker of the States.

Of the remaining three States Members who responded, just one – Constable Chris Taylor – said he supported keeping the Bailiff in the States.

Senators Sarah Ferguson and Constable John Le Maistre both responded to the request for all States Members to share their view but did not give a definitive answer.

Senator Philip Ozouf, Constables Steve Pallet and Simon Crowcroft and Deputies Tracey Vallois, Louise Doublet, Montfort Tadier and Kristina Moore – the Island’s Home Affairs Minister – all said they supported the end of the Bailiff’s dual role as president of the States and head of the judiciary.