Jet ski crash victim transferred from Southampton Hospital

AN Islander who suffered serious leg injuries in a jet ski crash in St Brelade’s Bay earlier this month has been moved from Southampton Hospital to a specialist unit at Salisbury.

Giles Corbin (45) suffered multiple leg injuries when the jet ski he was a passenger on was involved in a collision with a speedboat.

The 36-year-old speedboat driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.

Mr Corbin was initially treated at Jersey’s General Hospital before being airlifted to Southampton.

He was moved to Salisbury Hospital on Friday morning and is expected to undergo further surgery.