Jersey flights disrupted after plane bursts tyre at Gatwick

FLIGHTS between Jersey and Gatwick were disrupted on Monday after the runway at the London hub was twice closed when a departing plane burst a tyre.

The runway was shut between 1.15 pm and 1.45 pm while crews checked for debris left by the Air Canada plane.

It was then closed again shortly after 2 pm to allow the jet to land.

The airport then used its back-up runway.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Jersey Airport said: ‘Gatwick Airport apologies for the inconvenience but warns that there are likely to be further delays and cancellations for the remainder of the day.

‘This is already having a knock-on effect for some Jersey services.

‘Should you be affected by a cancellation please contact your airline for alternative travel options.’

