Jersey businessman faces indecent assault trial

THE trial of a leading IT businessman, who is accused of indecently assaulting a girl, began in the Royal Court on Monday.

Mark Beaufort Loane is charged with six counts of indecent assault against the girl. The offences allegedly occurred more than seven years ago.

The 46-year-old defendant denies all the charges.

Mr Loane is represented by Advocate Stephen Baker and Advocate Julian Gollop.

The Assize jury trial, which is due to last until at least Thursday, continues.