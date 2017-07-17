Jail for man who breached restraining order twice

A 27-YEAR-OLD man who breached a restraining order twice in a week by spending time with a woman he was banned from seeing has been jailed for seven months.

A five-year restraining order preventing Jose Paulo Ferreira Mendes, of Rouge Bouillon, from having contact with the woman was imposed on 31 May after he was sentenced for committing a grave and criminal assault on her.

He was also sentenced to 140 hours of community service and 12 months’ probation.

However, when Mendes was found hiding in a cupboard in the woman’s flat at 3 am on 17 June, he was taken to court again and ordered to complete a further 50 hours of community service.

He was also warned that any further breaches of the restraining order would probably result in him being sent to prison.

But the court heard that just after midnight on 24 June police stopped Mendes and the woman, who were walking together near the old La Folie pub at Commercial Buildings.

When questioned, the pair knew the restraining order was in place. The officers told the couple that they had to arrest Mendes and initially he was compliant.

However, legal adviser Advocate Darry Robinson said the defendant became resistant as he was being put into police transport and as a result he was charged with resisting arrest.

Advocate Sarah Dale, defending, said that Mendes had not actually intended to meet the woman that night. She said that he was walking and overtook two other people when he realised one of them was the woman.