Interim police chief announced

THE Home Affairs Minister has announced her intention to promote deputy police chief Rob Bastable as the interim head of the force at the end of the month to replace chief officer Mike Bowron who is due to retire.

Mr Bowron is due to officially leave his role on 31 October.

Mr Bastable will be appointed as the acting chief officer and will be responsible for operational policing.

He is due to take on the role from 31 July.

Home Affairs Minister Kristina Moore has also announced that Julian Blazeby, who is currently the director of major investigations for the Independent Police Complaints Commission, will take on the role of acting deputy chief officer from the same date.

A recruitment process is due to take place later this year to make permanent appointments to the posts.