Passengers ‘still breaking air travel rules’

AN average of 35 over-sized bottles of liquid are still being confiscated from passengers at Jersey Airport security every day, despite restrictions having been in place for more than a decade, new figures show.

So far this year more than 7,000 over-sized bottles - containers that can hold more than 100 ml of fluid - have been taken away from passengers. It equates to an average of 250 a week.

And more than 1,000 prohibited items – including knives – have also been confiscated during that time.

Ports of Jersey released the figures as it announced changes at the Airport which it hopes will improve the security screening process for passengers.

However, it has also asked passengers to do their bit and ensure they are complying with the rules before they reach security.

The call for compliance comes just days after Customs asked for the public’s patience at Jersey’s ports, where officers are carrying out more stringent checks in the wake of several attempts by migrants and refugees to reach the Island.

The changes at the Airport include increasing the space for passengers preparing for security and those repacking bags, relocating the X-ray machines and removing the exit screens that lead to the airside lounge.

There will also be a dedicated security lane for passengers who require special assistance and there are plans for security lanes to be rearranged.