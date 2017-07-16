Park keepers to be employed to tackle antisocial behaviour

EFFORTS to crack down on drinkers loitering and causing a nuisance in Parade Gardens have been given a boost after St Helier parishioners voted in favour of introducing two full-time park keepers to monitor antisocial behaviour in the area.

The decision was made at the parish’s annual rates assembly.

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said the recruitment process would probably take two months, adding that although the salary was still to be determined, the two positions would be full-time.

‘The extra jobs won’t increase parish rates – we’ll absorb the costs in our budget,’ he said.

The announcement comes after Mr Crowcroft wrote to the Magistrate earlier this year to find out whether the current Policing of the Parks Regulations were enforceable.

According to the regulations, no one may indulge in any behaviour that annoys park users or interferes with their enjoyment of, or comfort within, a park.

‘I received assurance from the Assistant Magistrate that the current legislation is adequate to get the kind of parks that we want – so we don’t have to pass more laws,’ he said. ‘We simply need to enforce the laws we’ve got.’

Mr Crowcroft said the park keepers would ease the burden on parish wardens.

Mr Crowcroft said that antisocial behaviour had meant that public gardens – and Parade Gardens in particular – had become no-go areas for many families.